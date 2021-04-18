641 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $342.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $342.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

