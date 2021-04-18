$776.85 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report sales of $776.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $781.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $772.00 million. Crane reported sales of $797.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.45. The stock had a trading volume of 161,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,105. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Crane by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crane by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after buying an additional 238,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

