$8.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report sales of $8.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.85 billion and the highest is $8.60 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $33.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.07 billion to $34.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $36.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.31 billion to $37.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

DG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,714. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $172.66 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

