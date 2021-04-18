849,227 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 849,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,393,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.67% of Nu Skin Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $600,422.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $343,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,219.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,507 shares of company stock worth $2,007,612. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

