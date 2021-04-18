$906.27 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to post sales of $906.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $883.60 million and the highest is $921.40 million. Ventas posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $19,299,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 561,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 681,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $55.41. 2,247,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. Ventas has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.