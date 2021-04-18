A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 57,730 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. FirstEnergy makes up about 1.3% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of FE opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $46.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

