A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hercules Capital accounts for 2.1% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of Hercules Capital worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,793 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

