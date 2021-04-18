A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Shares of MU stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.