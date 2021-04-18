A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,902 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.