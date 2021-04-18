AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AAR by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AAR by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,602.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462 in the last ninety days. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 1.84. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AIR. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

