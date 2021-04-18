Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Down 28.5% in March

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,063,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 337,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 96,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 249,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.27. 422,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,945. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

