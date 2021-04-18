Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.53 Million

Analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to report sales of $29.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $28.90 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $26.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $118.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $119.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.87 million, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $133.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABST traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.16. 197,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,838. The company has a market capitalization of $699.26 million, a P/E ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.0633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

