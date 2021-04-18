AceD (ACED) Hits Market Capitalization of $551,493.24

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. AceD has a total market cap of $551,493.24 and $27,667.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars.

