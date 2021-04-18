Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0177 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,935.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,194.72 or 0.03923690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.42 or 0.00490608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $932.77 or 0.01667594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.03 or 0.00582868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.26 or 0.00577920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00067921 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.79 or 0.00446571 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

