Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.9% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $525.08 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $325.21 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.75 and a 200-day moving average of $477.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

