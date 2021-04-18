ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Up 65.0% in March

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,472,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADOM opened at $0.37 on Friday. ADOMANI has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ADOMANI Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

