AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. AdvanSix posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million.

ASIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $3,367,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. 402,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,700. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $816.07 million, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.