AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 2,553 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 330,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

