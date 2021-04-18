AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 227.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,428 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.45% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,442,000.

Shares of DFAE opened at $28.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.19. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $30.62.

