AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 2,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RNP opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

