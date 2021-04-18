AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 37,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL opened at $46.64 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

