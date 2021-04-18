AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.