AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $645.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $534.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.79. The firm has a market cap of $401.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.65, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $267.11 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $665.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

