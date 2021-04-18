AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $81.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

