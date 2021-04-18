AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,154 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.