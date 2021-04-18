AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $394.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.17 and a 200 day moving average of $382.22.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.24.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

