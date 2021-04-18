Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Up 84.8% in March

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AAGFF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Aftermath Silver has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.37.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

