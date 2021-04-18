ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Up 58.8% in March

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of AGESY opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.89. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ageas SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

