Agrello 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $677,809.00 (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Agrello has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and $677,809.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00068747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.00680335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00088292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00038530 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello (DLT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 101,124,581 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.