AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 561,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTE opened at $2.56 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $6.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

