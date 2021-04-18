Aixtron’s (AIXXF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIXXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Aixtron stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

