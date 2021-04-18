Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Buys 216,395 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 70.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,395 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $13,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.86 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36.

