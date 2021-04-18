Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 46,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,261,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $386.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $220.85 and a 52 week high of $387.32.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

