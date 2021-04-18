Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Purchases 1,002 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 165.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $391.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.73. The company has a market cap of $369.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.25 and a one year high of $392.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

