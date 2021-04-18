Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,900 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of FDIS opened at $81.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $81.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.