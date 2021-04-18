Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,675,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,874,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period.

BATS:IGV opened at $370.92 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.20.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

