Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $663.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report sales of $663.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $661.00 million and the highest is $666.30 million. Allegion posted sales of $674.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.01. The stock had a trading volume of 636,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.27. Allegion has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Allegion by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth approximately $978,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 136.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

