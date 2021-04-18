Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,280.05.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,297.76 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,209.71 and a 1-year high of $2,306.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,109.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,857.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.