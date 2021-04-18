Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Shares Gap Up to $42.71

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.71, but opened at $43.82. Altabancorp shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 179 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $820.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

