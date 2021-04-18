Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.26. Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $455.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Altimmune has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $35.10.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

