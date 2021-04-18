Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

ATUSF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. 25,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,978. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

