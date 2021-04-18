Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,399.44 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,132.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,187.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.88.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

