American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,764 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

