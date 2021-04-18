American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lifted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in American Express were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.78. The company has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

