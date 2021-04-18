American Well (NYSE:AMWL) & Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Head to Head Review

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Repay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well N/A N/A N/A Repay -12.06% 3.75% 2.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Well and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 8 4 0 2.33 Repay 0 1 11 0 2.92

American Well currently has a consensus price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 95.59%. Repay has a consensus price target of $27.92, suggesting a potential upside of 17.03%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Repay.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Well and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repay $104.60 million 20.08 -$40.03 million N/A N/A

American Well has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay.

Summary

Repay beats American Well on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, and kiosks. Its application is available on App Store and Google Play. American Well Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. It has additional offices in Reston, Virginia; Seattle, Washington; and Ramat Gan, Israel.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

