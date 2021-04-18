AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $132.85 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $133.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

