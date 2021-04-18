AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 286.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Friday, January 8th.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

