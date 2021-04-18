Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,320 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,162,000 after purchasing an additional 245,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $30,996,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $15,983,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IIPR opened at $184.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day moving average of $171.08. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $222.08. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.