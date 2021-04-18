Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,904 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.59.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.