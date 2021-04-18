Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,794 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 15.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.